FlyMyAirport Adds Demand Analytics for Air Service Planning

Airport One, LLC has launched a new analytics suite within its FlyMyAirport platform aimed at helping airports identify traveler demand patterns and support air service development efforts.

The company said the platform captures search activity, add-to-cart behavior and booking data to provide airports with insight into traveler intent, including routes where demand exists but bookings are not being captured.

Officials said the data is designed to help airports demonstrate demand to airlines using consumer behavior that has historically been difficult to quantify.

“For the first time, airports can show airlines what travelers tried to do, but couldn’t,” said Keegan Coulter, chief operating officer of Airport One.

The platform also introduces timing-based analytics intended to help airports and airlines align schedules and marketing strategies with when travelers are actively planning and searching for flights.

According to the company, the data can identify opportunities to extend seasonal routes, adjust schedules or target marketing campaigns based on consumer search behavior.

Airport One said the information is delivered through a secure portal that provides airport teams with direct access to demand insights ahead of route development discussions and industry conferences.

“In one airport analysis, a top-five searched destination generated four times more searches than bookings, indicating strong consumer demand, yet dissatisfaction with current air service,” Coulter said.

Airport One said the platform is already being used by airports to support air service planning efforts ahead of the upcoming ACI JumpStart conference.