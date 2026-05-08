LOT Launches Nonstop Warsaw-San Francisco Service

LOT Polish Airlines has launched nonstop service between Warsaw and San Francisco, expanding its North American network with a new transatlantic route.

The new service began May 6 and will operate through Oct. 22 during the 2026 summer season, with up to four weekly flights using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

San Francisco becomes LOT’s sixth U.S. destination, joining Chicago, New York, Newark, Miami and Los Angeles in the airline’s long-haul network.

LOT officials said the route supports the carrier’s broader strategy of strengthening Warsaw’s position as a connecting hub for Central and Eastern Europe while expanding access to key business and technology markets.

“Today’s launch of the Warsaw-San Francisco service is more than an expansion of our route network,” said Robert Ludera, board member and chief commercial officer of LOT Polish Airlines. “It is an investment in a route that connects business, innovation and global ambition.”

The airline said the service is expected to support business travel, tourism and economic ties between Poland, Central and Eastern Europe and the U.S. West Coast.

The route adds another direct long-haul connection between Europe and Silicon Valley, a region that continues to generate strong demand tied to technology, innovation and international business travel.