AUS Secures $1.18 Billion for Expansion Program

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has completed a $1.18 billion Airport System Revenue Bond sale to support projects within its Airport Expansion and Development Program (AEDP), known as Journey With AUS.

Airport officials said the transaction represents the largest bond sale in the history of both AUS and the City of Austin. The funding will support near-term infrastructure projects aimed at expanding capacity and modernizing airport facilities.

“This successful bond issuance reflects the bond market’s strong confidence in the future of Central Texas and in the essential role Austin-Bergstrom International Airport plays in driving regional economic growth,” said Ghizlane Badawi, chief executive officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Originally designed to serve 11 million annual passengers, AUS is projected to handle approximately 22 million passengers in fiscal year 2026, according to airport officials.

Planned projects under the AEDP include a new 26-gate Concourse B and connecting tunnel, a new arrivals and departures hall, expanded roadway access, additional parking facilities, utility upgrades and a new central utility plant.

The program also includes development of a six-gate satellite Concourse M, an integrated baggage handling system and additional midfield taxiways to support operational growth.

Airport officials said the bond issuance was supported by a new 10-year use and lease agreement with airlines that took effect Jan. 1, 2026. Despite broader market volatility, the bonds attracted a diverse investor base.

AUS said it anticipates issuing an additional $4.2 billion in bonds through 2030 to fund future phases of the airport expansion program.