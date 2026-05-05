Survey Links Restroom Conditions to Customer Retention, Spending

A new survey from Bradley Company finds that restroom conditions play a significant role in shaping customer perception, behavior and return visits in public facilities.

According to the company’s 2026 Healthy Handwashing Survey, 68% of Americans said they are more likely to return to — and spend more at — businesses with clean, well-maintained restrooms.

The survey also found that 86% of respondents view restroom quality as a reflection of a company’s overall goods and services, while 85% reported a negative impression of facilities with unclean restrooms.

Bradley officials said the findings highlight the role of restroom maintenance as a driver of facility performance, customer confidence and long-term value.

“Restroom conditions are a visible reflection of overall facility management,” said Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy for Bradley Company.

Operational issues such as empty soap dispensers, dirty sinks and lack of supplies were cited as key factors that can discourage proper hygiene and negatively impact user experience.

The survey found that 65% of respondents avoid touching surfaces in public restrooms, while nearly 60% limit fluid intake to avoid using them altogether.

Restroom conditions can also influence early customer decisions, with about 40% of respondents reporting they check restroom quality before deciding to do business at a location.

The report also points to growing expectations around touchless technology, with nearly 80% of respondents saying touchless fixtures are important and improve the overall restroom experience.

Bradley said the findings underscore the importance of consistent maintenance and investment in restroom infrastructure as facilities look to improve customer satisfaction and operational outcomes.