Richmond Adds Nonstop Cancún Service on Breeze Airways

Richmond International Airport (RIC) will add new nonstop service to Cancún, Mexico, with Breeze Airways launching seasonal flights beginning Jan. 8, 2027.

The route will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, providing direct access to one of the region’s most in-demand leisure destinations.

Airport officials said the service marks the return of nonstop flights between Richmond and Cancún after more than a decade, expanding international connectivity for the central Virginia market.

“Breeze Airways’ new nonstop service to Cancún strengthens Richmond International Airport’s vision to be the region’s preferred gateway to the world by enhancing the customer experience with convenient international connectivity,” said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the airport.

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said the route reflects demand for direct service from secondary markets to popular leisure destinations.

“The convenience of a destination like this, being able to travel right from your hometown airport without having to connect, is significant,” Neeleman said.

The addition builds on Breeze’s existing presence at RIC and is scheduled to operate during the winter and spring travel season, targeting peak leisure demand.

Airport officials said the route supports broader efforts to expand air service options while improving passenger convenience and regional connectivity.