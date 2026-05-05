ACI World Calls for Policy Modernization to Support Airport Growth

Airports Council International (ACI) World is calling for modernization of aviation policy frameworks, warning that outdated regulations could constrain airport capacity, growth and sustainability.

The organization released its Policy Agenda 2030 on May 5, outlining a set of priorities aimed at guiding regulators and policymakers as global air travel demand continues to rise.

ACI World officials said airports play a central role in supporting trade, tourism and connectivity, and require updated policy frameworks to continue delivering economic value.

“The question is no longer whether demand will grow, but whether policy will enable it,” said Justin Erbacci, director general of ACI World. “Regulatory frameworks must evolve to empower airports and position them as strategic assets that drive economic and social development.”

The agenda identifies four priority areas for regulatory action, including recognizing airports as competitive businesses, expanding system capacity, maintaining risk-based safety and security frameworks, and supporting sustainable growth and decarbonization.

Recommendations include modernizing slot policies, improving passenger facilitation, strengthening workforce development and advancing coordinated climate and resilience efforts.

ACI World said the policy framework is intended to address increasing geopolitical uncertainty and infrastructure pressures while supporting long-term growth in global aviation.

The Policy Agenda 2030 aligns with ACI World’s broader strategic plan and international aviation priorities, including those established by the International Civil Aviation Organization.