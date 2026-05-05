Breeze Adds St. Thomas Service, Expands Atlantic City Routes

Breeze Airways is expanding its network with new nonstop service to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, alongside a broader buildout of routes from Atlantic City International Airport (ACY).

The airline said the expansion increases its presence in underserved markets while adding new leisure-focused international and domestic options across its network.

From Atlantic City, Breeze is adding multiple nonstop routes, bringing its total to seven destinations served from the airport. New service includes Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach, with frequencies ranging from daily to several times weekly beginning this summer and fall.

The carrier is also adding new international service across its network, including flights to Cancun, Punta Cana and St. Thomas from cities such as Pittsburgh, Tampa, Richmond and Columbus, with most routes operating on a seasonal basis.

Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman said the additions reflect the airline’s strategy of growing in markets with unmet demand while expanding access to leisure destinations.

The expansion comes as Breeze approaches its fifth year of operations, during which the airline has grown to more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes serving 88 cities across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and continues to focus on point-to-point service connecting secondary and mid-sized markets.