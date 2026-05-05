IAH Launches First Nonstop Rome Service

Houston has added a new long-haul international route with the launch of nonstop service between George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO).

The inaugural ITA Airways flight arrived May 1, marking the first direct connection between Houston and Italy. The service is scheduled to operate three times weekly, increasing to five weekly flights beginning June 1, using an Airbus A330-900.

Airport officials said the route strengthens Houston’s position as an international gateway while expanding options for both business and leisure travelers.

“Today’s inaugural flight connects two global cities in a meaningful new way,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “This service strengthens our international network, expands options for our passengers and reinforces Houston’s role as a premier global gateway.”

The addition of Rome introduces new access to Italy and broader European markets through onward connections from FCO, supporting demand from the Gulf Coast region.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the route reinforces economic and cultural ties between the two cities and supports continued global growth.

“Houston has long been an international city with deep ties to Italy through business and culture, and today we strengthen those bonds in a powerful new way,” Whitmire said.

ITA Airways CEO Joerg Eberhart said Houston represents a strategic addition to the airline’s long-haul network, citing the region’s role as an energy hub and growing cultural market.

The new service builds on Houston’s existing international network, which connects passengers to destinations across five continents and serves as a primary gateway to Latin America and the South-Central United States.

Officials said the timing of the route aligns with increased international travel demand as Houston prepares to host global events in the coming months.