Austin-Bergstrom Launches Flight Map as Network Expands

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has launched a new digital flight map designed to simplify travel planning as the airport continues to expand its route network.

The platform provides real-time information on nonstop and connecting flights, allowing users to filter by travel dates, number of stops and codeshare options. Airport officials said the tool is intended to give passengers a more efficient way to explore routes and plan trips across devices without requiring additional apps.

The launch comes as AUS prepares to add new international service. Porter Airlines is set to begin nonstop flights to Toronto on May 21, followed by Cayman Airways’ inaugural service to Grand Cayman on May 24, marking its only nonstop route from Texas.

Copa Airlines is also increasing frequency to Panama City, offering up to five weekly flights during the peak travel season, expanding access to Central and South America.

Domestically, AUS continues to grow with a mix of new routes, increased frequencies and seasonal returns across multiple markets, including new service to destinations such as Cincinnati, Columbus and Kalispell, along with expanded service to cities including Boston and Denver.

Airport officials said the combination of network growth and the new flight map tool is aimed at improving the passenger experience while supporting demand in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States.

Austin-Bergstrom serves approximately 20 million passengers annually and continues to advance a long-term expansion program to accommodate growth and enhance operations.