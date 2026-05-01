Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Names Three New Board Members

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) has appointed three new members to its Board of Trustees, expanding leadership as the organization advances major capital development plans.

Ronald J. Bath, Garrett Gordon and Roy Tuscany have joined the nine-member board, which includes appointments from the City of Reno, City of Sparks, Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

Bath, appointed by the City of Reno, is a retired U.S. Air Force major general with experience in strategic planning and defense policy. Gordon, also appointed by Reno, is a partner specializing in real estate, land use and business law. Tuscany, appointed by the RSCVA, is the founder of a nonprofit organization focused on injury prevention and recovery support.

Shaun Carey, chair of the RTAA Board, said the new members bring a range of experience and perspectives that will support the authority’s long-term goals.

The appointments come as RTAA continues work on its MoreRNO program, a $1 billion, multi-year infrastructure initiative aimed at expanding terminal space, adding concessions, integrating new technologies and incorporating regionally inspired design.

RTAA operates Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Reno-Stead Airport, both of which serve as key economic drivers for the region. The authority is self-sustaining and funded through airport operations rather than local tax revenue.