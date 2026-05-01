Phoenix Sky Harbor Sets Monthly, Daily Passenger Records

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) recorded its busiest month and single day on record in March, driven by strong spring travel demand and major events in the region.

The airport handled 5,128,429 passengers during the month, surpassing the previous March 2024 record by 1.27%. March 8 marked the busiest day in the airport’s history, with 86,250 passengers screened at security checkpoints.

Airport officials said the surge reflects sustained demand beyond major one-time events, with activity tied to Spring Break travel and events including the NCAA Women’s Final Four, Cactus League Spring Training and the M3F Music Festival.

Operational metrics also increased on the record-setting day. The airport recorded 1,520 aircraft movements compared to a typical daily average of 1,335, while TSA wait times averaged just over seven minutes. Ground transportation activity also rose, including increased rental car transactions, rideshare trips and usage of the PHX Sky Train.

Chad Makovsky, aviation director, said the milestone highlights ongoing demand growth and reinforces the need for continued investment in airport facilities and capacity.

Phoenix Sky Harbor handled more than 51.6 million passengers in 2025, marking the second time the airport has exceeded the 50 million annual passenger threshold. Year-to-date traffic in 2026 is up 2.3% compared to the same period last year.

PHX is one of the largest economic drivers in the region, generating more than $44 billion annually and operating entirely on airport-generated revenue without the use of local tax dollars.