Calgary Airports Reports Passenger Growth, Infrastructure Milestones

Calgary Airports has released its 2025 annual report, highlighting passenger growth, expanded connectivity and major infrastructure milestones at YYC Calgary International Airport and YBW Springbank Airport.

YYC handled 19.4 million passengers in 2025, a 2.7% increase over the previous year. The airport also recorded two consecutive summer months with more than 2 million travelers, marking a first for the facility.

The airport added 13 new routes during the year, bringing its total to 108 nonstop destinations. Officials said the expanded network is supporting increased connectivity for business and leisure travel while strengthening regional economic activity.

Chris Dinsdale, president and CEO of Calgary Airports, said the organization focused on maintaining operational performance while expanding capacity and improving the passenger experience.

Key infrastructure projects included the reopening of YYC’s West Runway following a full reconstruction completed on time and under its $201 million budget. The airport also launched Phase I of its centralized security screening program, consolidating three domestic checkpoints into one to improve passenger flow.

The report also outlines progress on YYC AeroNex, the airport’s long-term development initiative. Projects announced under the program include a Lufthansa Technik engine maintenance facility and the Alberta Centre for Excellence training facility.

Calgary Airports also introduced a new community investment program in 2025, contributing funding and in-kind support to local organizations.

The organization manages both YYC and Springbank Airport and serves as a key economic driver for the region, supporting jobs and generating economic activity across Alberta.