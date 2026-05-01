Alaska Airlines Launches First Seattle–Rome Service

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has launched Alaska Airlines’ first nonstop service to Europe, with new seasonal flights to Rome, Italy.

The route marks Alaska Airlines’ first European destination and establishes the first direct connection between Seattle and Italy. Airport officials said the service addresses one of SEA’s largest previously unserved international markets for both leisure and business travel.

Ryan Calkins, president of the Port of Seattle Commission, said the new route strengthens ties between the Pacific Northwest and Italy while expanding travel options for passengers on both sides of the market.

The inaugural flight departed with a ceremonial water salute, marking the start of summer-seasonal operations.

SEA, operated by the Port of Seattle, served more than 52.7 million passengers in 2025 and offers nonstop service to 36 international destinations. Alaska Airlines’ expansion into Europe adds to the airport’s growing portfolio of long-haul routes and reflects continued demand for international travel from the region.