Naples Aviation Ranked Top 10 U.S. FBO in PRASE Survey

Naples Aviation, the fixed-base operator at Naples Airport, has been ranked among the top 10 FBOs in the United States, placing No. 8 in the 2026 PRASE Survey conducted by Professional Pilot magazine.

The ranking is based on customer satisfaction feedback from aircraft operators, including aviation managers, chief pilots and flight department executives. Naples Aviation also ranked fifth among independent FBOs, improving from eighth place in that category last year.

The PRASE Survey, now in its 53rd year, is considered a benchmark for evaluating ground services in business aviation. More than 10,000 individual evaluations were submitted for the 2026 survey, with rankings based on categories such as line service, customer service, facilities, amenities, efficiency and value.

Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority, said the recognition reflects feedback from the professional pilot community and highlights the FBO’s focus on safety and service quality.

Naples Aviation operates as the sole FBO at the airport, providing ground handling, fueling and passenger services. The facility also holds IS-BAH Stage 2 certification, a designation recognizing advanced safety management practices in ground handling operations.

Naples Airport is a publicly owned, self-sustaining facility funded through airport-generated revenue, including fuel sales and leases, and does not rely on local tax dollars.