Richmond International Sets March Passenger Record

Richmond International Airport (RIC) reported its busiest March on record, with 417,648 passengers traveling through the airport, a 5.5% increase compared to March 2025.

The total surpasses the previous March record set in 2024 and reflects continued growth heading into the peak summer travel season. Year-to-date passenger traffic for fiscal 2026 is up 3%, representing an increase of more than 100,000 travelers.

Airport officials said several seasonal routes are scheduled to return in May, including service to Nashville with Allegiant, Charleston, Islip, Jacksonville, Los Angeles and San Francisco with Breeze, and Minneapolis-St. Paul with Sun Country.

In addition to passenger growth, cargo volumes and aircraft operations also increased, rising 11.8% and 7.4%, respectively, compared to March 2025.

Financial performance also exceeded expectations. Monthly operating revenue reached $7.6 million, surpassing projections by nearly 20%. Fiscal year-to-date revenue totaled $58.7 million, an 8% increase.

Operating expenses for the month were slightly below budget, contributing to fiscal year-to-date expenses of $34.1 million, which are 5.2% under projections.

RIC serves as a key gateway for Virginia’s Capital Region, supporting nearly 14,000 jobs and contributing approximately $2.4 billion annually to the regional economy.