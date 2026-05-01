Milwaukee Mitchell Launches On-Demand ASL Interpreting Service

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has introduced a new on-demand American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting service, becoming the first airport in Wisconsin to offer the technology free of charge.

The service, Aira ASL, connects travelers with professional interpreters through a mobile app, allowing Deaf and hearing individuals to communicate in real time using a device’s video and audio capabilities.

Airport officials said the addition is part of a broader effort to improve accessibility and enhance the passenger experience. Brian Dranzik, airport director, said the service is intended to provide more inclusive support for travelers navigating the airport.

Aira ASL can be used throughout the passenger journey, including at check-in, security, concessions and boarding. The service is also available onboard aircraft prior to departure to assist with interpreting pre-flight announcements and safety instructions.

The platform is available 24/7 and does not require reservations. It can be accessed by downloading the Aira ASL app, with calls free to users while on airport property.

The launch expands MKE’s existing partnership with Aira. In 2018, the airport introduced Aira Explorer, which provides visual interpreting services for travelers who are blind or have low vision. With both services now available, the airport offers on-demand support for a wider range of accessibility needs.

Henri Grau, director of Deaf community engagement at Aira, said the service is designed to provide immediate access to communication support whenever needed.

Milwaukee Mitchell offers nonstop service to more than 30 destinations, with additional international connections available through partner airlines.