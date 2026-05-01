WestJet Expands Halifax-Europe Service to Nine Destinations

WestJet is expanding its transatlantic network from Halifax Stanfield International Airport, offering non-stop service to nine European destinations for the summer 2026 season.

The airline is adding three new routes to Copenhagen, Lisbon and Madrid, while resuming service to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, London Gatwick and Paris. Airport officials said the expanded schedule strengthens Halifax’s role as a primary Atlantic gateway connecting Canada and Europe.

WestJet is also leveraging partnerships with SAS, KLM and Air France to provide onward connections deeper into Europe from select destinations, further extending the reach of its Halifax network.

The expansion represents a continued investment in Halifax as a strategic hub. The airline has increased domestic connectivity at the airport by 50% year-over-year and introduced new service to Detroit to support connections into Delta Air Lines’ U.S. network.

Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet director of airport affairs and alliances, said Halifax plays a central role in linking Canadian travelers to Europe and beyond through both direct service and codeshare partnerships.

According to the schedule, non-stop flights between Halifax and Europe are under eight hours, with Dublin service as short as 5.5 hours.

Airport and regional leaders said the expanded service is expected to support both outbound travel demand and inbound tourism, while strengthening economic ties across Atlantic Canada.

Flights are scheduled to operate between April and October depending on the destination, with service frequencies ranging from three to six times weekly, according to the timetable on page 2 of the release.