Porter Adds Ottawa Service to Windsor, Sudbury

Porter Airlines has launched new daily non-stop service from Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Windsor (YQG) and Sudbury (YSB), expanding regional connectivity within Ontario.

The airline said the new routes, which began May 1, are exclusive to Porter and are part of a broader effort to grow its presence in Ottawa. With the additions, travelers can connect through YOW to destinations across Canada, as well as select U.S. and Mexico markets.

Porter plans to operate more flights from Ottawa than any other carrier this summer, positioning the airport as a key hub within its network.

The new routes operate daily with the following schedule (all times local): Ottawa to Windsor departs at 2:00 p.m. and arrives at 3:46 p.m., with the return flight leaving Windsor at 4:30 p.m. and arriving in Ottawa at 6:10 p.m. Ottawa to Sudbury departs at 2:25 p.m. and arrives at 3:30 p.m., while the return flight leaves Sudbury at 4:10 p.m. and arrives in Ottawa at 5:15 p.m.

Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting at Porter Airlines, said the routes are part of the airline’s strategy to strengthen Ottawa as a hub and expand non-stop and connecting options.

Airport officials said the service enhances access to key regional markets. Joel Tkach, vice president of business development and marketing for the Ottawa International Airport Authority, noted the addition of Sudbury and Windsor strengthens links to sectors such as mining, automotive and advanced manufacturing, while improving access to the national capital.

Leaders at both Windsor International Airport and Greater Sudbury Airport said the routes are expected to improve business and leisure travel options while supporting regional economic ties.

The expansion builds on Porter’s continued network growth across North America, supported by a fleet that includes Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.