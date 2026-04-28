Metropolitan Airports Commission Promotes Matt Krogh to Associate General Counsel

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has promoted Matt Krogh to associate general counsel, expanding his role within the organization’s legal leadership team.

Krogh, who joined the MAC in 2012, has served as legal counsel to multiple departments and worked closely with the Board of Commissioners on a range of initiatives. In his new role, he will provide legal guidance to the organization and advise board members and executive leadership on key matters.

MAC officials said Krogh brings experience across governance, real estate transactions, finance, procurement and regulatory compliance. His work has included negotiating commercial and ground leases with airlines and tenants, as well as supporting financing initiatives and ensuring compliance with federal, state and local regulations.

He has also overseen the MAC’s policy management program, focusing on alignment with statutory and regulatory requirements.

Prior to joining the MAC, Krogh practiced corporate and transactional law in private practice and worked as a senior tax accountant.

The MAC owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities region.