Air Premia Launches Seoul Service from Washington Dulles

Air Premia has launched new nonstop service between Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN), marking the return of direct flights between the region and South Korea after more than three decades.

The service, which began April 24, will operate four times per week year-round using a Boeing 787 aircraft configured with premium economy and economy seating.

Airport officials said the route strengthens international connectivity for the National Capital Region, which has a significant Korean-born population and established travel demand between the two markets.

Dulles becomes Air Premia’s fifth U.S. destination and one of two on the East Coast, expanding the airline’s footprint in the North American market.

The launch was marked by a gate event featuring airline and airport leadership, along with cultural programming and passenger engagement activities.

Airline executives said the new route supports broader efforts to connect key global markets and expand travel options between the United States and Asia.