Springfield-Branson Airport Adds EV Charging to Parking Expansion

Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) has installed six electric vehicle charging stations in its short-term parking lot, adding a new passenger amenity as part of a $2 million expansion project.

The charging stations, located in the southwest corner of the lot, are now operational and available to travelers using a pay-per-use model. Drivers are charged $0.35 per kilowatt-hour for electricity consumed.

Airport officials said the addition is intended to support the growing number of electric vehicle users in the region while enhancing the overall passenger experience. The stations are designed to accommodate both short-term charging needs and longer-duration parking for travelers flying out of the airport.

The installation is part of a broader focus on sustainability and energy efficiency at SGF. Airport leadership cited recent investments, including new jet bridges with upgraded energy-efficient technology, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce operational impact.

Officials said the EV charging infrastructure also aligns with increasing adoption of electric vehicles in Missouri and reflects a continued emphasis on modernizing airport facilities to meet evolving passenger needs.