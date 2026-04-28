Ontario International Reports Passenger, Cargo Growth in March

Ontario International Airport (ONT) reported continued growth in passenger traffic and air cargo activity in March, marking the fourth consecutive month of passenger increases.

The Southern California airport handled 574,819 passengers in March, a 2.7% increase compared to the same month last year. Domestic traffic declined slightly, while international passenger volumes rose 55.2% to more than 60,000 travelers.

For the first quarter of 2026, ONT served more than 1.5 million passengers, a 4.1% increase year-over-year. Domestic volumes were largely flat at 1.3 million passengers, while international traffic grew 58.4% to 181,854.

Airport officials said the growth reflects continued demand and airline confidence, even as the industry faces broader economic uncertainty.

Air cargo volumes also increased, with total tonnage rising 11.6% in March. Freight shipments grew 15.3% during the month, while mail declined 7.5%.

Year-to-date cargo volumes reached more than 208,000 tons, up 9.2% compared to the first quarter of 2025. Freight activity increased 12.7% over that period, offsetting a decline in mail shipments.

Airport leadership said sustained growth in cargo activity is contributing to the airport’s economic impact in the region.