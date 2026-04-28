United Expands Summer Europe Service with New Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is launching new transatlantic service to four European destinations as part of its summer 2026 schedule, expanding connectivity from its Newark/New York hub and other U.S. gateways.

The new routes include first-ever nonstop service to Split, Croatia, and Santiago de Compostela, Spain, along with the only nonstop flights from Newark/New York to Bari, Italy, and Glasgow, Scotland. Service begins between April 30 and May 27, with frequencies ranging from three weekly flights to daily service depending on the market.

The airline will also introduce a new daily route between Washington Dulles and Reykjavik, Iceland, marking the only capital-to-capital service on that route offering lie-flat business class seating.

United said the additions are part of a broader transatlantic expansion that will include nearly 770 weekly roundtrip flights during peak summer travel. In total, the carrier plans to serve 36 European destinations from the U.S. in 2026, including 14 markets not served by other U.S. network carriers.

The airline is also resuming seasonal service to several destinations introduced in 2025, including Faro and Madeira Island in Portugal, Palermo in Italy, Bilbao in Spain and Nuuk, Greenland, as well as service between Tokyo Narita and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Airline officials said the expanded schedule reflects continued demand for leisure destinations beyond traditional European hubs, with travelers seeking coastal and secondary markets across the region.