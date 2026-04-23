ATL Expands Community Tree Planting in College Park

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) partnered with local organizations to plant trees in College Park as part of its centennial celebration and Earth Month activities, advancing sustainability efforts in communities surrounding the airport.

The initiative, conducted with more than 60 volunteers and multiple community partners, resulted in the planting of 34 native trees, bringing the total number planted under the program to 108. The effort is designed to expand green space, enhance environmental conditions and strengthen community engagement near the airport.

Plantings took place at residential and public sites, including The Ivy Apartments and nearby transit corridors. In addition to trees, crews installed shrubs and perennial plants, with species selected for their environmental benefits and suitability to the local ecosystem.

Airport officials said the program reflects a broader focus on sustainability and community partnership, particularly in areas impacted by airport operations. Local partners noted the long-term value of the initiative in improving environmental conditions and quality of life in underserved areas.

The project highlights a growing trend among U.S. airports to integrate community-based sustainability initiatives into broader environmental, social and governance strategies, extending the impact of infrastructure beyond airport boundaries.