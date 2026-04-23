Contour Restarts Muscle Shoals–Pensacola Seasonal Service

Contour Airlines will resume seasonal nonstop service between Northwest Alabama Regional Airport (MSL) in Muscle Shoals and Pensacola International Airport (PNS) beginning May 6, restoring a leisure-focused route ahead of the summer travel season.

The service will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, providing direct access between Northwest Alabama and the Florida Gulf Coast. Flights will depart Muscle Shoals in the early afternoon with return service later the same day.

Airport leaders in both markets said the returning route supports regional connectivity and responds to continued demand for convenient, short-haul air service to leisure destinations.

Contour operates the flights using 30-seat regional jets, a capacity level that aligns with demand in smaller markets while offering an alternative to larger hub airports.

The reinstated service reflects broader trends in regional aviation, where airlines are targeting seasonal, point-to-point routes that connect secondary markets to high-demand vacation destinations without requiring connections.

For both airports, the route provides additional travel options during peak season while reinforcing partnerships aimed at sustaining regional air service.