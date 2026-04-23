Alaska Airlines Launches Oakland–San Diego Service

Alaska Airlines has launched new nonstop service between Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) and San Diego International Airport (SAN), adding four daily, year-round flights and expanding connectivity within California.

The new route was marked by a ribbon-cutting event at OAK with local officials and airline representatives. The service strengthens links between two major markets for both business and leisure travel, while providing additional scheduling flexibility for passengers.

San Diego remains a high-demand destination, and the added service is expected to support regional mobility, tourism and business travel. Flights on the route are operated using Embraer E175 aircraft.

According to Alaska Airlines, the expansion reinforces its long-term investment in California and builds on its existing network from Oakland, which includes service to destinations such as Seattle, Portland and Hawaii through its Hawaiian Airlines brand.

Airport officials said the added route enhances Oakland’s position as a key access point for Bay Area travelers while increasing options for passengers.

The new service reflects continued airline confidence in secondary West Coast hubs as demand for short-haul, high-frequency routes remains strong.