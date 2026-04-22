Southwest Florida Airport Sets Monthly Passenger Record

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) recorded its busiest month on record in March, with 1,521,149 passengers traveling through the Fort Myers facility, a 3.9% increase compared to the same month in 2025.

The milestone marks the highest monthly passenger total in the airport’s 43-year history, reflecting continued demand growth in the Southwest Florida market. Year-to-date traffic is up 1.9%, according to the Lee County Port Authority.

Delta Air Lines carried the most passengers during the month with 289,910, followed by Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Aircraft activity also increased, with RSW reporting 12,577 operations in March, up 4.7% year over year. At nearby Page Field, operations rose 30% to 17,350.

For airport operators, the record month highlights sustained passenger demand in leisure-driven markets and underscores the operational pressures tied to peak seasonal travel periods. RSW served more than 11.1 million passengers in 2025 and ranks among the top 50 U.S. airports by passenger traffic.