Port Authority Nears 35% Emissions Reduction Target

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported it is on track to meet its interim goal of a 35% reduction in direct greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, based on preliminary data from its ongoing emissions inventory.

The agency said it remains aligned with longer-term targets, including a 50% reduction by 2030 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions across operations by 2050. Final emissions figures are expected later this year following completion of the annual review process.

Progress has been driven by a range of initiatives across aviation, ground transportation and infrastructure, including electrification of 50% of the agency’s non-emergency light-duty vehicle fleet and expanded deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

At its airports, sustainability investments include large-scale solar installations, such as projects at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as building decarbonization efforts and energy efficiency upgrades.

The Port Authority has also implemented sustainability requirements for contractors and operational partners, including emissions standards for construction equipment and transition plans for ground service equipment at airports. More than 1,700 pieces of zero-emission ground support equipment are currently in use across its airport system.

For airport operators, the update reflects a growing focus on systemwide emissions reduction strategies that extend beyond direct operations to include tenants, airlines and service providers. The agency’s roadmap includes more than 40 actions spanning fleet electrification, renewable energy, sustainable construction and waste reduction as part of its broader net-zero strategy.