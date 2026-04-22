WHILL Expands Autonomous Mobility to 25 Airports Worldwide

WHILL Inc. has expanded its autonomous mobility services to 25 airports and facilities worldwide, as the company continues to scale deployments across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The mobility provider said it plans to launch operations at four additional airports in the second quarter of 2026, including Paris Orly Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The expansion is aimed at supporting passengers with reduced mobility while helping airports manage increasing demand and operational complexity.

WHILL’s autonomous wheelchair service has been deployed at major international hubs and healthcare facilities, positioning the company within a growing segment of airport accessibility and passenger assistance technology. The company reported completing more than 1 million rides across its global operations while maintaining a consistent safety record.

To support its expansion, WHILL has made several leadership appointments focused on commercial strategy and regional growth. Shane Bogni has been named president for North America and EMEA, overseeing operations, customer experience and market expansion. He previously held senior leadership roles at Delta Air Lines, managing large-scale airport operations.

The company also appointed Mike Dubis as vice president of business development for North America and Matthias Pape as vice president of business development for EMEA. Both bring experience in airport operations, airline partnerships and multi-site service management.

For airport operators, the expansion reflects increasing adoption of autonomous mobility solutions as part of broader passenger experience strategies, particularly for accessibility services. As passenger volumes grow and labor constraints persist, airports are exploring technology-driven approaches to enhance service delivery while maintaining operational efficiency.