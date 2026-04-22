Tulsa Names Daniel Meier EVP, Chief Commercial Officer

Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT) has appointed Daniel Meier as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, a role focused on driving commercial strategy and revenue growth at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) and Tulsa Riverside Airport.

Meier brings more than 20 years of aviation experience spanning airport management, airline relations, air service development and marketing. In his new position, he will oversee aeronautical and non-aeronautical business development, including air service, concessions, real estate and strategic partnerships.

He most recently served as deputy director of aviation for marketing and air service at Palm Springs International Airport, where he led initiatives tied to passenger growth, route expansion and the development of a guest experience program. His work also included diversifying airport revenue through commercial programs such as advertising and naming rights.

Meier also has airline experience from his time at Allegiant Air, where he managed airport relationships and lease strategies across more than 40 airports. Earlier in his career, he held a role at Tulsa International Airport focused on air service development.

For airport operators, the appointment reflects continued emphasis on strengthening commercial programs and non-aeronautical revenue streams, alongside air service growth. Meier is expected to work with airport leadership and regional stakeholders to advance connectivity and support long-term economic development objectives.