Slate Aviation Expands Summer Shuttle Routes

Slate Aviation has released its Summer 2026 schedule, adding new nonstop routes and expanding service between South Florida and the New York region.

The per-seat private shuttle operator will introduce service to Westhampton Beach, New York, and resume seasonal flights to Nantucket, with operations running from June through August. The schedule continues to connect Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami with New York City-area airports and Westchester County Airport.

The expansion reflects growing demand for private shuttle services, particularly along high-traffic leisure corridors between South Florida and the Northeast. Slate has also added routes to and from Miami over the past year and upgraded passenger lounges across its network.

The updated schedule includes multiple weekly departures across key city pairs, with additional seasonal service linking Palm Beach and Nantucket, as well as Palm Beach and Westhampton.

Bookings for the summer schedule are available through the company’s website and mobile app.