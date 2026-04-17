Gary/Chicago Airport Marks 800th International Arrival

Gary/Chicago International Airport has recorded its 800th international arrival, marking continued growth in its international operations since opening a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in 2018.

Airport officials said international traffic has become a consistent area of expansion, with the airport averaging about 150 international arrivals annually since 2022. Activity peaked in 2025 with nearly 200 arrivals, while early 2026 trends show continued momentum.

The airport has seen flights from multiple global regions, including Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, with recent additions such as its first arrival from Japan.

Leaders attribute the growth to the airport’s proximity to downtown Chicago and the ability for international travelers to clear customs on-site, eliminating the need to route through larger, more congested hubs. The airport is located approximately 25 miles from the city’s central business district.

Officials said the combination of accessibility and dedicated customs infrastructure has positioned the airport as an alternative entry point for business and general aviation traffic serving the Chicago market.