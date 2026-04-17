SITA Report Flags Data Gaps Limiting Aviation Tech Investment

Airlines and airports are investing at record levels in technology, but a lack of data coordination across systems and partners is limiting the impact of those investments, according to SITA’s latest Air Transport IT Insights report.

The industry spent $50.8 billion on technology in 2025, with airlines accounting for $36 billion and airports $14.8 billion. A majority of operators identified data-driven decision-making as a strategic priority, yet fragmented data remains a key barrier to improving operational performance.

The report highlights operational reliability as a growing financial concern, with flight delays contributing to an estimated $30 billion in lost revenue. While many airlines are upgrading systems to improve real-time visibility across flight, crew and passenger operations, nearly half still cite data integration as a primary challenge.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a major focus area, particularly for managing disruption and optimizing operations. However, its effectiveness is often constrained when systems lack consistent, shared data across multiple stakeholders.

Cybersecurity and digital identity programs are also expanding, but both rely on coordinated data across airport, airline and government systems. Similarly, sustainability initiatives are progressing fastest in areas where operators control their own data, while broader emissions tracking remains limited.

The findings suggest that while the aviation industry continues to advance its use of AI, biometrics and other technologies, the ability to share and align data across the ecosystem will play a critical role in determining future operational efficiency and resilience.