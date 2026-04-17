Gainesville Regional Names Mehrlich as CEO

Gainesville Regional Airport has appointed Ferdinand Paul Mehrlich III as its new chief executive officer, following a nationwide search to replace retiring CEO Allan Penksa.

Mehrlich assumed the role April 12, bringing more than 16 years of experience across commercial service and general aviation airports. He most recently served as executive director of aviation at Texarkana Regional Airport, where he led a $49 million terminal project and implemented a long-term master plan.

Airport officials said his background in operational modernization and capital program delivery aligned with the airport’s future priorities. His previous experience also includes roles at Dallas Love Field, Dallas Executive Airport and Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

Mehrlich holds an MBA in aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is an Accredited Airport Executive through the American Association of Airport Executives.

Gainesville Regional Airport serves North Central Florida with commercial, general aviation and cargo operations, offering nonstop service to major hub airports and access to more than 300 destinations through connecting flights.