Viva Aerobus to Operate from JFK’s New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport has partnered with Viva Aerobus, marking the low-cost carrier as the terminal’s first Latin American airline.

Viva Aerobus will operate nonstop service between JFK and both Mexico City and Monterrey, expanding its U.S. footprint and strengthening connectivity between the New York region and Mexico. Airport officials said the partnership supports the airline’s growth strategy while leveraging new infrastructure designed to improve operational efficiency and passenger flow.

The New Terminal One is a central component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport. The project includes new terminals, expanded facilities and upgraded roadway access aimed at modernizing the airport’s international operations.

Scheduled to open its first phase in 2026, the terminal will include new arrivals and departures halls and an initial set of gates, with full buildout reaching 23 gates and approximately 2.6 million square feet. The facility is designed to support advanced technology, expanded concessions and improved passenger processing.

Viva Aerobus joins a growing list of more than 20 international carriers committed to operating at the terminal, which is expected to serve as a key hub for global traffic at JFK.