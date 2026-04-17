Oklahoma Spaceport Rebranded as Infinity One

The Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority has rebranded the Clinton-Sherman Industrial Airpark as Infinity One Oklahoma Spaceport, marking a strategic shift aimed at attracting aerospace investment and advancing the state’s role in commercial space operations.

The rebrand follows the 2025 merger of OSIDA with the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, a move designed to streamline operations and strengthen industry partnerships. Officials said the new identity reflects ongoing infrastructure upgrades and a broader push to position the facility as a hub for aerospace innovation.

Located in Burns Flat, the 2,700-acre site features a 13,503-foot runway, one of the longest civilian runways in the United States, along with existing infrastructure to support aerospace testing, maintenance and horizontal launch operations. The facility is one of 14 FAA-licensed spaceports in the country and was the first approved in a landlocked state.

State leaders said the rebrand is intended to signal readiness for growth, with more than $30 million invested in upgrades since 2024. The site has already attracted industry interest, including an agreement with Dawn Aerospace to establish its U.S. headquarters and begin suborbital launches from the facility in 2027.

Officials also pointed to the spaceport’s state-level governance structure as a differentiator, allowing for more streamlined access to funding, permitting and workforce development resources.