CLT Ranks Seventh Globally for Aircraft Operations

Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranked seventh worldwide for aircraft operations in Airports Council International’s preliminary 2025 rankings, maintaining its position among the busiest global hubs.

The airport recorded 574,193 aircraft operations, a 4% decrease from 2024 but a 7% increase compared to 2023. CLT also ranked 11th in North America and 35th globally for passenger traffic, with final ACI rankings expected later this year.

Airport leadership attributed the performance to the continued strength of its hub operations, which drive connectivity and demand. Passenger trends show a growing share of origin-and-destination traffic, with 35% of travelers beginning their trips in Charlotte, up from 26% a decade ago.

Nearly 12 million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints in 2025, down slightly year over year but up 9% compared to 2023. The airport also reported steady international growth, with 4.7 million travelers on global routes and service to 44 international destinations.

Recent infrastructure investments are supporting that growth. The Terminal Lobby Expansion, completed in October, added and renovated more than 300,000 square feet of space, increasing checkpoint capacity and introducing new concessions. Additional projects, including a fourth parallel runway and concourse renovations, remain underway through 2027.