JetBlue Launches Boston–Barcelona Seasonal Service

JetBlue has launched new seasonal service between Boston Logan International Airport and Barcelona-El Prat Airport, expanding its transatlantic network and strengthening Boston’s role as a European gateway.

The daily route, operating through Oct. 25, marks JetBlue’s first service to Spain’s Catalonia region and its seventh destination in Europe. The airline said the addition supports growing demand for leisure, business and academic travel while enhancing connectivity between New England and Barcelona.

The new service builds on JetBlue’s broader expansion in Boston, where the airline plans to operate up to nine daily nonstop flights to Europe this summer. Barcelona follows the airline’s launch of Madrid service and precedes a new seasonal route to Milan scheduled to begin in May.

Airport officials in Barcelona said the route responds to strong existing demand, noting more than 1.5 million indirect passengers travel annually between the U.S. and Barcelona, including tens of thousands between Boston and Barcelona.

JetBlue will operate the route using Airbus A321 aircraft, offering both its premium Mint cabin and standard economy service. The airline said the route also connects into its broader network across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean through Boston.