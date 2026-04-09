Sacramento International Wins Multiple Gold ADDY Awards

Sacramento International Airport has earned multiple Gold ADDY Awards from the American Advertising Federation, recognizing excellence in its recent marketing campaigns.

The airport received a Gold ADDY for its SMForward campaign in the Regional/National Consumer Campaign category, along with another Gold award for its “Fear of Not Flying” television commercial.

Developed in partnership with agency Misfit, the campaigns highlight SMF’s evolving brand and focus on passenger experience, combining storytelling with messaging around ease, efficiency and travel excitement.

The SMForward campaign promotes the airport’s ongoing modernization efforts, including infrastructure investments and expanded amenities, while “Fear of Not Flying” uses humor to reframe how travelers think about flying.

Airport officials said the recognition reflects continued momentum in both passenger growth and brand visibility, reinforcing SMF’s position as one of California’s fastest-growing airports.