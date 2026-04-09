BWI Deploys Low-Vision Assistive Tech Through ReBokeh Partnership

Airport becomes first in Mid-Atlantic to offer mobile app enhancing navigation for low-vision travelers.
Source ReBokeh
April 9, 2026
2 min read

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has partnered with Baltimore-based ReBokeh Vision Technologies to provide free assistive technology for travelers with low vision, enhancing accessibility across the terminal.

BWI is now the first airport in the Mid-Atlantic and one of only a few globally to offer the mobile app-based platform, which allows users to customize how they see their surroundings in real time. The technology is designed for the majority of low-vision individuals who retain some functional sight, enabling them to navigate using enhanced visual cues rather than relying solely on audio or tactile tools.

Using a smartphone’s camera, the app applies customizable filters such as contrast, zoom and color adjustments to improve visibility of signage, flight information displays and terminal features. A built-in AI tool also allows users to ask questions about their surroundings, supporting navigation and situational awareness.

Airport officials said the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve accessibility and create a more inclusive travel experience.

The technology allows travelers to independently locate gates, amenities and services, while also supporting multilingual functionality through real-time translation aligned with device settings.

 
 
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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