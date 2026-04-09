Casper Airport Reports Highest Q1 Enplanements Since 2013

Casper/Natrona County International Airport recorded 24,270 enplanements in the first quarter of 2026, marking the airport’s highest first-quarter total since 2013.

The increase reflects continued recovery and growth in passenger traffic following pandemic-related declines in 2020. Airport officials noted enplanements are up 8% compared to the same period in 2025, building on momentum from a year that surpassed 103,000 total boardings.

Airport leadership attributed the growth to more travelers choosing to use their local airport rather than driving to larger regional hubs, signaling strengthening demand for air service in central Wyoming.

The airport said it expects continued growth throughout the year as it works to expand service and maintain convenience for local travelers.