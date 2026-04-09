Hagerstown Regional Breaks Ground on Terminal Expansion

Hagerstown Regional Airport has broken ground on a 4,800-square-foot terminal expansion, marking a key step in modernizing facilities and preparing for future air service growth.

The $5.1 million project is funded through a combination of Federal Aviation Administration and Maryland Aviation Administration grants, along with local support from Washington County.

Planned upgrades include expanded ticketing areas, new seating in the lobby and gate areas, and enhanced passenger amenities such as a lactation room, vending space and additional leasable areas for future concessions. The project will also improve passenger flow, increase holdroom capacity and bring the terminal into full ADA compliance.

The expansion also supports operational growth, with plans to increase aircraft parking positions near the terminal and accommodate narrowbody service with additional ground support equipment.

Airport officials said the added space will provide flexibility to support new airline entrants and evolving operational needs as HGR positions itself for future growth.