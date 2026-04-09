Contour Adds Nashville Service from Fort Leonard Wood

New five-times-weekly route connects central Missouri to a major U.S. hub starting June 1.
April 9, 2026
2 min read
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Contour Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Waynesville–St. Robert Regional Airport (TBN) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Nashville International Airport (BNA), expanding connectivity for central Missouri travelers.

The new route will begin June 1 and operate five times weekly, complementing the airline’s existing daily service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Together, the routes provide access to two major hubs, improving onward connectivity across the United States.

Contour will operate the service using its 30-seat regional jet, offering extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

The schedule includes midday departures from Fort Leonard Wood and early afternoon return flights from Nashville on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Airline officials said the new service is designed to provide a convenient and reliable travel option while opening additional connection opportunities through Nashville’s broader network.

 
 
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