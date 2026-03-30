San Diego Airport Authority Adds Tourism Leader to Board

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has appointed Daniel Kuperschmid, president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, to its Board of Directors, strengthening ties between the airport and the region’s tourism sector.

Kuperschmid was appointed by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and will serve through January 2027, filling a vacancy on the nine-member governing board.

Airport officials said the appointment brings added expertise in destination marketing and visitor trends at a time when the airport continues major capital development, including the second phase of its Terminal 1 redevelopment program.

For airport operators, the move highlights the growing importance of aligning air service development with regional tourism strategies, particularly in markets where visitor demand is a primary driver of passenger traffic.

Kuperschmid’s role in leading San Diego’s tourism efforts is expected to support coordination between airline service growth, destination marketing and overall passenger experience.

San Diego International Airport remains one of the busiest single-runway airports in the United States and continues to invest in infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing capacity and customer experience.

The appointment underscores how airport boards are increasingly incorporating leaders from tourism and economic development organizations to guide long-term strategy and strengthen regional connectivity.