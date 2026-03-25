Salt Lake City Airport Advances $50M Cargo Facility Through Public-Private Partnership

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) is advancing plans for a new multi-tenant cargo facility through a public-private partnership with Aviation Facilities Company (AFCO), marking a significant investment in air cargo infrastructure.

Under a long-term ground lease with the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, AFCO will develop, lease and manage the facility, which is expected to span approximately 150,000 square feet and support both airside and landside cargo operations.

The project, estimated to exceed $50 million, will accommodate a mix of e-commerce, general cargo and temperature-controlled cold-chain logistics for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods. The facility is also designed to provide direct airfield access and dedicated aircraft parking positions, improving operational efficiency.

Airport officials said the development will help centralize cargo activity at SLC while positioning the airport to capture additional freight volumes that have traditionally moved through coastal gateways before being transported inland.

For airport operators, the project highlights the growing role of public-private partnerships in delivering cargo infrastructure, particularly as demand for air freight, e-commerce logistics and specialized cargo handling continues to expand.

AFCO was selected following a competitive procurement process and is expected to work with multiple sub-tenants under lease agreements ranging from five to 10 years.

The facility is anticipated to support long-term cargo growth, generate new revenue streams for the airport and strengthen SLC’s position as a regional logistics hub for the Mountain West.

Final planning for the project is expected to continue into 2026, with additional details to be refined as development progresses.