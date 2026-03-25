Porter Expands Hamilton Network with New Ottawa Route

Porter Airlines is expanding service from Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with the launch of a new nonstop route to Ottawa, further growing the airport’s network and regional connectivity.

The new service will begin June 22, operating twice daily between Hamilton and Ottawa using De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. The route is designed to provide both point-to-point travel and onward connections through Porter’s Ottawa hub.

With the addition, Hamilton now offers service to 12 destinations across Canada, the United States and Mexico, reflecting continued investment in the airport and surrounding region.

Airport and airline officials said the new route improves access for business and leisure travelers, while also strengthening connections to key markets across Eastern Canada and the U.S. East Coast.

The expansion follows recent network growth initiatives by Porter in the region, including increased service linking Hamilton to other major Canadian airports.

For airport operators, the development highlights the role of secondary airports in supporting regional growth by offering convenient alternatives to larger hubs while expanding route networks.

Hamilton International Airport has also made infrastructure investments, including the addition of passenger boarding bridges, aimed at improving the overall passenger experience and supporting increased service levels.

The new Ottawa service reinforces Porter’s broader strategy of building connectivity through its growing network while positioning Hamilton as an increasingly important part of its system.