San José Airport Launches AI-Powered Humanoid Robot to Assist Passengers

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) has introduced an AI-powered humanoid robot designed to enhance passenger assistance and showcase emerging technology within the terminal environment.

The robot, named “José,” is deployed in Terminal B and will greet travelers, answer questions and provide real-time information in more than 50 languages as part of a four-month pilot program.

Developed by local startup IntBot, the platform uses artificial intelligence to interpret human interaction and deliver contextual responses in a dynamic airport setting. The deployment positions SJC as a testing ground for next-generation customer service tools in high-traffic public environments.

Airport officials said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve passenger experience while exploring how AI can support operations, accessibility and multilingual communication.

The timing of the rollout also aligns with expected increases in international travel demand tied to upcoming global events, where language accessibility and efficient wayfinding are critical.

For airport operators, the pilot reflects a growing trend toward integrating AI-driven tools into the passenger journey, particularly in areas such as wayfinding, customer service and real-time information delivery.

SJC has a history of partnering with technology companies to test new solutions, leveraging its position in Silicon Valley to explore innovations that can be scaled across the aviation industry.

The pilot will evaluate how humanoid robotics can operate reliably in a live airport environment, with potential implications for broader adoption of AI-powered service solutions across terminals worldwide.