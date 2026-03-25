Star Alliance Opens Connection Center at LAX to Improve Transfers

Star Alliance has opened a new Star Connection Centre at Los Angeles International Airport, strengthening its ability to support passengers navigating multi-airline itineraries at one of its busiest North American hubs.

The facility is designed to assist travelers with tight connections between Star Alliance member airlines by proactively identifying passengers at risk of missing onward flights and expediting their transfer through the airport. With more than 350,000 passengers connecting between member carriers at LAX each year, the airport remains a critical node in the alliance’s global network.

Dedicated teams monitor connection windows using specialized software and coordinate real-time assistance, including meeting passengers at arrival gates and guiding them to departing flights. The model reflects a growing emphasis on operational coordination across airlines to improve passenger experience without requiring major infrastructure changes.

The LAX facility becomes Star Alliance’s ninth connection center worldwide, complementing existing locations across major international hubs. In addition to passenger support, similar centers within the network also focus on baggage transfer coordination at select airports.

At LAX, 16 Star Alliance member airlines collectively operate more than 2,000 weekly flights to over 80 destinations across more than 20 countries, reinforcing the airport’s role as a major global transfer hub.

For airport operators, the initiative highlights how airline alliances are increasingly investing in behind-the-scenes coordination and technology-driven solutions to reduce missed connections and improve throughput within existing terminal environments.