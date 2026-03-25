Richmond International Airport CEO Named Virginia C-Suite Award Honoree

The president and CEO of Richmond International Airport (RIC) has been recognized as a 2026 Virginia C-Suite Awards honoree, highlighting leadership shaping the airport’s long-term growth strategy.

Perry J. Miller, Ph.D., has led the airport since 2019, overseeing initiatives focused on sustainable growth, operational performance and regional economic impact.

Under his leadership, the airport developed and implemented its five-year strategic plan, which outlines priorities for expansion, operational efficiency and strengthening the airport’s role as a regional gateway.

RIC plays a significant role in the local economy, supporting thousands of jobs and generating billions in annual economic activity, reinforcing the importance of executive leadership in guiding infrastructure development and air service strategy.

The Virginia C-Suite Awards recognize top executives across industries for leadership, performance and community impact. Honorees are selected based on their ability to drive organizational success while contributing to broader economic and community outcomes.

For airport operators, the recognition reflects the increasing importance of executive leadership in navigating industry challenges, including capacity planning, financial performance and evolving passenger expectations.

Miller is expected to be formally recognized at an awards event in June, alongside other business leaders from across the state.