Southwest Florida International Airport Reports February Passenger Growth

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) reported 1.19 million passengers in February, a 1.4% increase compared to the same month last year, signaling continued strength in travel demand in the region.

Delta Air Lines led all carriers during the month with more than 236,000 passengers, followed by Southwest, United, American and JetBlue, reflecting a balanced mix of legacy and low-cost carrier activity.

Aircraft operations at RSW totaled just over 10,100 for the month, representing a slight decline of 0.7% year-over-year. The decrease in operations alongside passenger growth may indicate higher load factors or increased use of larger aircraft.

At nearby Page Field, general aviation activity saw significant growth, with operations increasing 30% compared to February 2025, highlighting continued demand in the private and business aviation sector.

For airport operators, the results point to sustained passenger demand in key leisure markets while reinforcing the importance of monitoring aircraft activity trends and capacity deployment.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 11 million passengers in 2025 and remains one of the busiest airports in the United States, driven largely by tourism and seasonal travel demand.